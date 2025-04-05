What's the story

Everton and Arsenal played out a tightly contested 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Matchweek 31 of the Premier League 2024/25 season saw Leandro Trossard open the scoring for Arsenal in the first half with a precise shot from outside the box.

However, Iliman Ndiaye equalized for Everton early in the second half through a penalty kick awarded by referee Darren England after Myles Lewis-Skelly was deemed to have fouled Jack Harrison.

