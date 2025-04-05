Everton hold Arsenal to 1-1 draw in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Everton and Arsenal played out a tightly contested 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Matchweek 31 of the Premier League 2024/25 season saw Leandro Trossard open the scoring for Arsenal in the first half with a precise shot from outside the box.
However, Iliman Ndiaye equalized for Everton early in the second half through a penalty kick awarded by referee Darren England after Myles Lewis-Skelly was deemed to have fouled Jack Harrison.
Here's more.
Strategic changes
Arsenal's squad rotation ahead of Champions League clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made five changes to his starting lineup, in preparation for an upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid.
Key players like Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli were benched while Bukayo Saka continued his role as a substitute after his decisive goal against Fulham earlier this week.
Despite these adjustments and the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes due to injury, Arsenal failed to secure a victory at Goodison Park.
Match highlights
Everton's performance and Arsenal's missed opportunities
Everton's performance was commendable as they held the Gunners to a draw.
Despite multiple attempts, including a near miss by substitute Odegaard, and impressive saves from Jordan Pickford against Declan Rice and Martinelli, Arsenal couldn't find the winning goal.
On the injury front, Arsenal welcomed back Ben White after his recent absence due to injury while Jurrien Timber also returned as a substitute after recovering from his knock.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Everton had 1.05 expected goals compared to Arsenal's 1.83. The Gunners had 14 attempts with 5 shots on target. Hosts Everton managed 5 shots with 2 shots on target.
Arsenal had 44 touches in the opposition box with Everton clocking 19 such touches.
The Gunners had 71% ball possession and earned 8 corners.
Information
Arsenal hand more impetus to Liverpool: Points table
After 31 matches, Arsenal own 62 points and remain 11 points behind Liverpool, who can extend their lead to 14 points on Sunday by winning their game. This was Arsenal's 11th draw. Everton are 14th with 35 points.
Squawka stats
A look at the key records made
Everton are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against 'Big Six' sides. Their next opponent is Manchester City.
The Toffees have lost just two of their last 14 Premier League matches at Goodison Park (W4 D8). However, they have drawn each of their last four matches.
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino became the first Arsenal midfielder to win eight aerial duels in a Premier League game in the last nine seasons.