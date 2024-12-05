Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal secured their 4th consecutive Premier League victory against Manchester United, with goals from Timber and Saliba.

The team's set-piece prowess under manager Mikel Arteta has been a key factor, with 22 goals from corners since last season, the highest in the Premier League.

Despite a solid first half from United, Arsenal dominated the second half, marking their longest winning streak against the Red Devils since 1978.

Arsenal are third in the Premier League table (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal clinch 4th successive Premier League win against Manchester United

By Rajdeep Saha 04:13 am Dec 05, 202404:13 am

What's the story Arsenal thumped Manchester United 2-0 at home in matchweek 14 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at the Emirates. The defeat meant Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim suffered his first loss in English football. The winning goals came from defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both from corner kicks. The win has taken Arsenal to third place in the Premier League table with 28 points, level on points with Chelsea and seven points behind Liverpool.

Match highlights

Timber and Saliba secure victory for Arsenal

The opening goal of the match arrived in the 53rd minute as Timber headed in a corner from Declan Rice. Arsenal came close to doubling their lead soon after but a clearance from United's Manuel Ugarte kept them at bay. The victory was sealed when Saliba scored off a corner from Bukayo Saka, which was first headed by Thomas Partey, sending the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Tactical strength

Arsenal's set-piece prowess under Arteta

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been brilliant with set-pieces. As per Opta, Timber and Saliba's goals take their tally to 22 goals from corners since the start of last season, bettering all other Premier League sides in this regard. Meanwhile, Manchester United conceded two goals from corners in a Premier League match for the first time since January 2014 (two against Chelsea).

Match conclusion

Arsenal dominate closing period against United

As the match approached its conclusion, Arsenal remained dominant. Mikel Merino narrowly missed a goal from another set-piece, and an attempt by Kai Havertz was saved by Onana. United looked out of ideas and it was a poor show from them in the 2nd half. Notably, United did a reasonable job in the first half, keeping Arsenal quiet, However, Arsenal were too good after the break and elevated their performance.

Do you know?

4 successive Premier League wins for Arsenal againt United

Arsenal have won four consecutive league games against Manchester United for the first time in their history. The Gunners have also won each of their last four home league games against the Red Devils; their longest such run since April 1978 (seven in a row).

Details

Match stats and points table

Arsenal had six shots on target from 14 attempts. United had just two shots on target from 5 attempts. Arsenal had 51% ball possession and an 87% pass accuracy. Notably, they earned 13 corners with United unable to earn any. The Gunners had 2.33 expected goals with United managing 0.31. United had six touches in the opposition box. Arsenal had 35 touches. 3rd-placed Arsenal have eight wins, four draws and two defeats. United are 11th in the standings (5 defeats).

Words

Set pieces killed the game, says Amorim

Speaking to BBC after the match, Amorim said, "The set pieces changed the game. We could've been more aggressive towards the Arsenal box. Until the set pieces the game didn't have too many opportunities for both sides, the set pieces killed the game." "They can put a lot of players near the goalkeeper and it's almost impossible to fight for the ball but we have to manage to defend them and we already know we have to be better."