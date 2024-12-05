Salah has 170 Premier League goals (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Premier League: Newcastle and Liverpool play out thrilling 3-3 draw

By Rajdeep Saha 03:47 am Dec 05, 202403:47 am

What's the story Newcastle United and Liverpool played out thrilling 3-3 draw in matchweek 14 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at St James' Park. Alexander Isak's goal was the difference at half-time. Liverpool responded well with Curtis Jones making it 1-1. Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead. Mohamed Salah scored a brace to turn thing around. Fabian Schar's 90th-minute goal saw the Magpies earn a draw.

Salah

226 goals and 99 assists for Salah in Liverpool colors

It was Salah who assisted Jones for Liverpool's equalizer. Salah owns 226 goals for Liverpool from 370 matches (99 assists). In 264 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 168 goals and 76 assists. In 21 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 15 goals and 13 assists. Overall, Salah has 170 Premier League goals and 77 assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).

Details

A look at the match stats and points table

Newcastle made 17 attempts with six shots on target. The Reds had 16 attempts with 5 shots on target. Liverpool controlled possession (59%) and had an 87% pass accuracy. The Reds stay at the top of the Premier League table after 14 matches. They have 11 wins, 2 draws and a defeat. Newcastle are placed 10th with 20 points (W5 D5 L4).

Match

A solid 3-3 affair at St James' Park

Isak handed Newcastle the lead after powering a strike past goalkeeper Kelleher. A flat Liverpool couldn't respond in the first half but did well in the 2nd. Salah's pass found Jones, who swept the ball past Nick Pope. Isak then sent Gordon into the penalty area as he made no mistake. Salah made it 3-2 from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Schar had the last laugh.

Information

Isak races to 36 Premier League goals

Isak now owns 36 Premier League goals and six assists. In 12 matches this season, he has raced to five goals and three assists. Former Everton man Gordon has raced to 22 Premier League goals, including three this season.

Opta stats

A look at the key records made

Newcastle have conceded 122 goals against Liverpool in the competition - their most against a single opposition. In each of their last 5 Premier League meetings, Liverpool have scored two-plus goals against Newcastle. From their opening 7 away games this season, Liverpool have bagged 17 points. Salah has now overtaken Wayne Rooney in terms of scoring and assisting in 37 different Premier League games.