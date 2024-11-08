Summarize Simplifying... In short Amad Diallo's double goal boosted Manchester United's Europa League campaign, leading them to a victory over PAOK Salonika.

The team's interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, made strategic changes, including bringing Diallo into the attack, which proved pivotal in the win.

Diallo's goals, one from a header and another skillful curl from the box's edge, sealed the deal for United.

Diallo scored a brace (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Europa League: Amad Diallo's brace leads Manchester United to victory

By Rajdeep Saha 04:17 am Nov 08, 202404:17 am

What's the story Manchester United ended a 380-day European win drought, with a 2-0 triumph over Greek champions PAOK Salonika. The match was played at Old Trafford and was the team's first European win since October 24, 2023. The win was largely thanks to two goals from Amad Diallo, who delivered an exceptional performance in his first start in over a month.

Game changer

Diallo's performance boosts United's Europa League campaign

Diallo's double strike has breathed life into Manchester United's Europa League campaign. The 22-year-old was key to the team's victory over PAOK Salonika, scoring two crucial second-half goals. This win has greatly enhanced United's prospects of making it to the knockout stages of the competition.

Team adjustments

United's strategy and team changes pay off

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy made three major changes to the team for the match. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans came in for Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, while Diallo was brought into the attack for Marcus Rashford. Antony, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount all returned from injury to join the substitutes. These tactical changes proved pivotal in United's win over PAOK Salonika.

Decisive moments

Diallo's goals secure victory for Manchester United

Despite a tough first half, United took the lead within five minutes of the restart. Diallo met Bruno Fernandes's deep cross with a header that went into the goal off the far post. His second goal came in the 77th minute when he won possession and skillfully curled home an effort from the edge of the box. These two goals sealed United's victory over PAOK Salonika.

Details

Match stats and points table

United had 16 attempts with four shots on target whereas their Greek opponents had four shots on target from 8 attempts. United had 41 touches in the opposition box compared to 12 from PAOK. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side also owned 53% ball possession. Meanwhile, United have risen to 15th in the points table. After 4 games, they have one win and three draws (6 points).

Opta stats

Key feats attained by United and Diallo

The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 26 home games in the Europa League (W19 D6). Only AS Roma (22) have won more such matches than United in the competition since the start of this run in February 2016. Amad Diallo scored his first-ever brace for Manchester United. Notably, five of his six goals in all competitions for the hosts have come at Old Trafford.

Do you know?

As per Opta, no player has assisted more goals in Europa League history than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (16 - level with Borek Dockal). Fernandes owns 6 assists this season in all competitions for the club (G3).