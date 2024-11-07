Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants have retained key players for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.

However, notable players like Laura Harris, Heather Knight, and Laxmi Yadav have been released.

Each team now has a remaining purse ranging from ₹2.50 crore to ₹4.4 crore for the auction, with 3-4 slots left to fill in their squads. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WPL 2025: Full list of retained and released players

By Rajdeep Saha 09:32 pm Nov 07, 202409:32 pm

What's the story The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have revealed their retention lists ahead of the 2025 player auction. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players, including six overseas cricketers. The auction purse for the upcoming season has been increased to ₹15 crore, up from ₹12 crore in the inaugural season and ₹13.5 crore in the last edition.

MI's retention

Mumbai Indians retain key players, release Wong

The team also continues with Pooja Vastrakar and S Sajana for the upcoming season. However, they released pacer Issy Wong along with Fatima Jaffer and Humaira Kazi. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹2.65 crore for the auction and four slots to fill in their squad.

DC's retention

Delhi Capitals retain Rodrigues, Verma

Delhi Capitals have retained key players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey. The team has also retained Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani and Sneha Deepthi for the upcoming season. However, they have released Laura Harris and Poonam Yadav, among others. The franchise now has ₹2.50 crore left in their purse for the auction with four slots to fill in their squad.

RCB's retention

RCB retain Mandhana, Perry

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained key players including Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry (overseas) for the next season. The team has also decided to continue with Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana and Shreyanka Patil. However, they released England skipper Heather Knight among others. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹3.25 crore for the auction with four slots left to fill in their squad.

UP's retention

UP Warriorz retain Healy, Sharma

UP Warriorz have retained their key players including Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma for the upcoming season. The team has also retained Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris. However, they have released Laxmi Yadav and Parshavi Chopra among others. The franchise now has ₹3.9 crore remaining in the purse for the auction with three slots remaining to be filled in their squad.

GG's retention

Gujarat Giants retain Gardner, Mooney

Gujarat Giants have retained key players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney for the upcoming season. The team has also decided to continue with Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt. However, they have released Sneh Rana and Lea Tahuhu among others. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹4.4 crore for the auction with four slots left to fill in their squad.