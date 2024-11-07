WPL 2025: Full list of retained and released players
The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have revealed their retention lists ahead of the 2025 player auction. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players, including six overseas cricketers. The auction purse for the upcoming season has been increased to ₹15 crore, up from ₹12 crore in the inaugural season and ₹13.5 crore in the last edition.
Mumbai Indians retain key players, release Wong
The team also continues with Pooja Vastrakar and S Sajana for the upcoming season. However, they released pacer Issy Wong along with Fatima Jaffer and Humaira Kazi. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹2.65 crore for the auction and four slots to fill in their squad.
Delhi Capitals retain Rodrigues, Verma
Delhi Capitals have retained key players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey. The team has also retained Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani and Sneha Deepthi for the upcoming season. However, they have released Laura Harris and Poonam Yadav, among others. The franchise now has ₹2.50 crore left in their purse for the auction with four slots to fill in their squad.
RCB retain Mandhana, Perry
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained key players including Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry (overseas) for the next season. The team has also decided to continue with Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana and Shreyanka Patil. However, they released England skipper Heather Knight among others. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹3.25 crore for the auction with four slots left to fill in their squad.
UP Warriorz retain Healy, Sharma
UP Warriorz have retained their key players including Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma for the upcoming season. The team has also retained Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris. However, they have released Laxmi Yadav and Parshavi Chopra among others. The franchise now has ₹3.9 crore remaining in the purse for the auction with three slots remaining to be filled in their squad.
Gujarat Giants retain Gardner, Mooney
Gujarat Giants have retained key players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney for the upcoming season. The team has also decided to continue with Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt. However, they have released Sneh Rana and Lea Tahuhu among others. The franchise now has a remaining purse of ₹4.4 crore for the auction with four slots left to fill in their squad.