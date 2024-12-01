Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Arsenal triumphed over West Ham with a 5-2 scoreline.

Arsenal downed West Ham 5-2 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2024-25, Arsenal down West Ham 5-2: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:18 am Dec 01, 202401:18 am

What's the story Arsenal went second in the Premier League 2024-25 standings with a 5-2 win over West Ham United in matchweek 13. The Gunners were 4-0 up and running within 36 minutes. However, West Ham halved the deficit in a space of four minutes. In additional minutes of half-time, Bukayo Saka converted a penalty (45+5') to make it 5-2. No goals came thereafter.

Arsenal go 4-0 up

Gabriel scored the opener in the 10th minute after a corner. He scored from a header. Martin Odegaard and Saka worked well for the second goal as the latter set up Leandro Trossard. It was Odegaard who scored the third from the penalty spot after Luqas Pacqueta clipped Saka inside the box. Kai Havertz made it 4-0 from Trossard's assist moments later.

West Ham score two quick goals

The Hammers responded with two goals out of nowhere. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was set up by Carlos Soler in the 38th minute. The former Manchester United right-back timed his run well. Emerson Palmieri scored a second goal (40') with a superb free-kick.

Saka makes it 5-2

West Ham goalkeeper Lucas Fabianski conceded his side's 2nd penalty after missing a punch and striking Gabriel's face. The goalie then failed to prevent Saka despite getting his hand on the ball.

Match stats from the first half

Arsenal had six shots on target compared to West Ham's three. Arsenal had 2.66 expected goals with the Hammers managing 0.64. Arsenal also had 18 touches in the opposition box and 68% ball possession.

2nd half

No goals added in the 2nd half

Odegaard tested Fabianski with a long-range shot in the 60th minute. West Ham did reasonably well and were trying to get back into the contest. Arsenal had a few chances to counterattack in the second half, however they couldn't quite make things count. In the 89th minute, Raheem Sterling came close with a free kick. That was pretty much that summed up the half.

Saka

Saka is involved in 15 Premier League goals this season

Saka assisted both Gabriel and Trossard before he scored a penalty. Playing his 182nd Premier League match, Saka has raced to 52 goals. He also owns 45 assists. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Saka has contributed with five goals and 10 assists. Overall, the Englishman 65 goals in 244 appearances for the Gunners across competitions.

Trio

Key numbers for Odegaard, Havertz and Trossard

Making his 128th appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League, Odegaard has raced to 32 goals. This was his first league goal this season (2 assists). Former Brighton man, Trossard, scored his 41st Premier League goal and made his 25th assist. He owns three goals and one assist this season. Making his 140th PL appearance, Havertz owns 37 goals, including five this season.

Information

Gabriel attains this feat

As per Opta, since the start of last season, Arsenal's 20 goals from corners and Gabriel's five from corners are both the most by a team and a single player in the Premier League. In 145 PL appearances, Gabriel now owns 17 goals.

Details

Match stats and points table

Arsenal had 3.02 expected goals compared to West Ham's 1.29. The Hammers made 12 attempts with five shots on target. Arsenal had 16 attempts with 7 shots on target. Arsenal managed 32 touches in the opposition box to West Ham's 17. Arsenal also owned 60% ball possession. Mikel Arteta's men are 2nd with 25 points (W7 D4 L2). West Ham are 14th (15 points).

Opta stats

Contrasting records for the two teams

Arsenal have scored five-plus goals in five different away games in all competitions in 2024. This is now the joint-most in a single calendar year by an English top-flight side, along with Sunderland in 1892 and Manchester City in 1937. West Ham conceded five goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time.

Do you know?

Arsenal make Premier League history

Arsenal have smashed 60 Premier League away goals against West Ham. They are the first side to score 60+ on the road against a single opponent in the competition.

