Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay Shah praised the senior Indian cricket team members for their participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024/25, highlighting their role in mentoring the next generation.

Standout performances include Iyer and Pandya's high scoring, Kishan's explosive 77 off 23 balls, and Shami's four wickets despite an injury scare.

Their contributions are not only boosting the competition but also fostering a culture of knowledge transfer in India's domestic cricket.

Shah's praise comes as top players such as Hardik Pandya is participating in the tourney (Image Source: X/@JayShah)

Jay Shah lauds senior players' participation in SMAT 2024/25

By Rajdeep Saha 07:31 pm Nov 30, 202407:31 pm

What's the story Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has lauded the senior players taking part in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25. He noted their role in adding competition and intensity to the premier domestic T20 tournament. Shah's praise comes as top players such as Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, shine while also guiding younger cricketers.

Knowledge transfer

Shah highlights knowledge sharing in domestic cricket

Shah took to his X account to share his thoughts on the tournament. He wrote, "Great to see high competition and intensity in our premier domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with senior members of the Indian Cricket Team participating and playing alongside the future generation." He stressed that these seasoned players are imparting lessons from their international careers to budding cricketers, creating a culture of knowledge transfer in India's domestic cricket circuit.

Player achievements

Iyer and Pandya's stellar performances in SMAT

Iyer is currently the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 233 runs from three innings at an average of 116.50 and a strike rate worth 204.38. His performance includes a stunning century against Goa and a half-century against Maharashtra. Pandya is just behind as the fourth-highest run-scorer, with 231 runs from four matches at an average of 115.50 and a strike rate of over 211.92.

Tournament highlights

Kishan and Shami's noteworthy performances in SMAT

Ishan Kishan recently smashed an unbeaten 77 off just 23 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, guiding Jharkhand to a thumping win over Arunachal Pradesh. Kishan's explosive innings, which included nine sixes, helped Jharkhand to a commanding 10-wicket win. In three matches, Kishan owns 123 runs. Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammed Shami had a brief injury scare during Bengal's Group A clash against Madhya Pradesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Shami owns four wickets from four matches so far.

