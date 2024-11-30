Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's cricket team is facing a challenge as fast bowler Gerald Coetzee's participation in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka is uncertain due to injury.

Gerald Coetzee's participation in doubt for 2nd Sri Lanka Test

What's the story South African cricketer Gerald Coetzee's availability for the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka remains doubtful, owing to a groin injury. The fast bowler picked up the injury during the first Test in Durban, which South Africa won by 233 runs. Despite being in discomfort, Coetzee bowled three overs after lunch and even got Dinesh Chandimal caught and bowled. He finished the match with a total of four scalps. Here's more.

Coetzee's injury is a major blow for the South African side, who are already missing fast-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder due to a fractured right middle finger. The second Test will begin on December 5 in Gqeberha. "Not a big break between," captain Temba Bavuma said in the presentation ceremony. "Wiaan is out of the series, we have to find a replacement."

Two of South Africa's three fast bowlers in the Durban Test, Kagiso Rabada and Player-of-the-Match Marco Jansen, are fit for the second Test. Dane Paterson is also available as a quick in the squad. However, finding an additional fast bowler could be tough due to injuries to Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture) and Lungi Ngidi (out till January).