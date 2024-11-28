Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's cricket team has an impressive record in Day/Night Tests, winning 11 out of 12 matches, all played at home. Their only defeat came from West Indies.

Australia have won 11 of their 12 pink-ball Tests

Presenting Australia's incredible numbers in Day/Night Tests

By Parth Dhall 06:55 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story After losing the series opener in Perth, Australia will take on India in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. The impending encounter, starting December 6, will be played under lights. Over the years, Australia have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. They have lost only one pink-ball Test. Here we decode Australia's numbers in Day/Night Tests.

Results

Until January this year, Australia had a perfect record in Day/Night Tests. However, West Indies beat them at the Gabba to end this streak. This was Australia's last Test encounter under lights. Overall, Australia have won 11 of their 12 pink-ball Tests. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England (thrice), Sri Lanka, India, and West Indies.

Information

Australia's only pink-ball encounter against India

Australia have faced India only once in Day/Night Tests. The Aussies won the pink-ball fixture held in Adelaide in 2020. Notably, Australia scripted history after bowling India out for 36 in the second innings. They won the match by eight wickets.

Information

All 12 D/N Tests at home

It is worth noting that Australia have played each of their 12 Day/Night Tests at home. The Adelaide Oval has hosted as many as seven of those encounters. Their only defeat came in Brisbane.

Wickets

Only bowler with 50-plus wickets in pink-ball Tests

Australia's Mitchell Starc is the all-time leading wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests. He owns 66 wickets from just 12 matches at an incredible average of 18.71. His tally includes three fifers. Notably, the top-four wicket-takers in this regard are Australians - Starc (66), Nathan Lyon (43), Josh Hazlewood (37), and Pat Cummins (34). No other bowler has more than 30 wickets in this regard.

Runs

Marnus Labuschagne leads runs tally

Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer in Day/Night Tests history. He has smashed 894 runs from eight pink-ball Tests at a phenomenal average of 63.85. He also has four tons. Labuschagne is followed by Steven Smith (760) and David Warner (753) in terms of runs on this list. Warner has the highest individual score in Day/Night Tests (335*).