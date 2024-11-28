Sri Lanka have been bowled out for just 42 runs (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Durban Test: South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 42 runs

By Rajdeep Saha 05:56 pm Nov 28, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka have been bowled out for just 42 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. Marco Jansen ripped apart the Lankans with a 7-wicket haul. SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 having faced 20.4 overs on a rain-hit Day 1. Lanka then dismissed SA for 191. The Proteas made short work of the visitors thereafter.

Jansen

Jansen claims 7/13 to rattle SL

Jansen celebrated his Indian Premier League deal in style, taking 7/13. He now owns the 2nd-best bowling figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Tests after 9/129 - Keshav Maharaj, Colombo, 2018. Jansen now owns the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa pacer at home. Jansen has raced to 56 wickets in Tests from 14 matches at 20.17 (5-wicket hauls: 2).

Sri Lanka

Lowest Test total for Sri Lanka in Tests

Sri Lanka have posted their lowest total in Tests. Before this, their lowest team total was 71 against Pakistan, Kandy, 1994. They also made 73 against Pakistan, Kandy, 2006 and 82 vs England, Colombo, 2001. Sri Lanka's 42/10 is now the lowest team total against South Africa in Tests. Before this, New Zealand had the record of the lowest score - 45 in 2013.

Information

Story of Lanka's innings

Kamindu Mendis was SL's top scorer with 13 runs. Lahiru Kumara managed 10*. Rest of the batters scored under 10 runs. For SA, apart from Jansen's 7/13, pacer Gerald Coetzee took two wickets.

Do you know?

Lowest team total in Durban (Tests)

This is now the lowest team total at Kingsmead in Durban. Before this, the lowest total was posted by Bangladesh - 53 in March 2022. India follow suit with a score of 66 in 1996.