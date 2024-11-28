Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand cricketer Tom Latham is set to play for Warwickshire in the 2025 season, a move that has thrilled the club's performance director, Gavin Larsen.

Latham's T20 skills are expected to boost the Birmingham Bears's Blast campaign, with his experience and leadership seen as a significant asset.

Latham himself is excited about the opportunity, expressing his fondness for the club and its supportive fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Latham will play all formats for Warwickshire (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Tom Latham to play for Warwickshire in 2025 season

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Nov 28, 202405:36 pm

What's the story New Zealand Test team captain Tom Latham has signed a contract with Warwickshire as an overseas player for the 2025 season. Given that New Zealand's cricket schedule fits perfectly with the English summer, Latham will be able to play across all formats for the Bears. This comes as Warwickshire looks to strengthen their batting after Will Rhodes and Chris Benjamin's departures and Michael Burgess's sudden retirement.

Director's remarks

Warwickshire's performance director lauds Latham's signing

Warwickshire's performance director Gavin Larsen was delighted to have secured Latham for the 2025 season. He called Latham "a class player, one of the finest batters in international cricket," and was happy that he chose Warwickshire. Larsen also noted how rare it is to have a player of Latham's caliber commit to an entire season, given the limited overlap between New Zealand team's schedule and their domestic cricket calendar next year.

T20 contribution

Latham's T20 skills to benefit Birmingham Bears's Blast campaign

Larsen also stated that Latham, who has played 26 T20 internationals, will prove to be a great asset to the Birmingham Bears's Blast campaign. Although he is better known for his red-ball career, Larsen described Latham as "an extremely smart T20 player with a full range of strokes." He added that Latham's experience and leadership will be a huge asset to their squad, especially the younger players.

Player's perspective

Latham expresses excitement about joining Warwickshire

Latham, who is currently representing New Zealand in their three-match Test series against England, was excited to join Warwickshire. "Warwickshire is a club with a great history and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them," Latham said. He also spoke about his familiarity with Edgbaston and its supportive fans, calling it one of his favorite venues.