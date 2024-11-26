Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to decide the venue for the Champions Trophy, delayed due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, the original host.

ICC to decide on Champions Trophy venue on November 29

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has called a board meeting on November 29 to settle the ambiguity over the 2025 Champions Trophy venue. India has been unwilling to visit Pakistan, and the latter has declined to follow a hybrid model allowing India to play their matches in another country. The meeting will likely be virtual with a final decision taken once ICC board members reach a consensus.

Schedule delay

Tournament schedule remains unannounced due to venue dispute

The ICC is yet to announce the dates or a formal schedule for the eight-team Champions Trophy, usually done 100 days prior to global events. The tournament is scheduled to be held in February-March. However, the Indian government's decision to not allow its team to travel to Pakistan has delayed these announcements. India communicated this decision two weeks ago.

Clarification sought

PCB seeks clarification from ICC on BCCI's stance

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which earned the hosting rights for the 50-over tournament in 2021, has written to the ICC seeking clarification on the reasons cited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their refusal to travel. A PCB official said they have not yet heard from the ICC. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains adamant on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, at three venues - Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Meeting confirmation

ICC confirms meeting but PCB remains silent

While an ICC spokesperson has confirmed the upcoming meeting, the PCB is yet to issue any comments. The ICC board consists of representatives from 12 Full-Member countries, three representatives from Associates, and an independent director along with the ICC chairman and CEO. This meeting will also mark the end of Greg Barclay's tenure as current ICC chair before he gets replaced by India's Jay Shah on December 1.