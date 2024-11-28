Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a two-time Purple Cap winner and the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has bid an emotional farewell to the team after 11 years.

He expressed gratitude for the unwavering fan support and cherished memories, including winning the IPL title.

Kumar, who started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also played for Pune Warriors India, has now been bought by RCB for ₹10.75 crore.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH's all-time leading wicket-taker

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bids emotional farewell to Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Parth Dhall 05:13 pm Nov 28, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has written an emotional farewell note to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The experienced pacer was bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the recently-concluded IPL 2025 mega auction. Kumar, who made his IPL debut in 2011, has played 176 matches and taken 181 wickets in his career.

Fond memories

Kumar reminisces about his journey with SRH

In his farewell note, Kumar thanked the "incredible" 11 years he spent with SRH. He wrote, "After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories." The fast bowler also emphasized the highlights of his journey such as amazing victories, winning the title, and winning the Purple Cap twice.

Fan love

Kumar acknowledges unwavering support from fans

Kumar also thanked fans for their constant support throughout his time with SRH. He said, "One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant." The cricketer thanked the 'Orange Army' for making him who he is today and promised to carry their love and support with him forever.

Twitter Post

Bhuvneshwar says goodbye to SRH

Purple Cap

Two-time Purple Cap winner

Kumar, a two-time Purple Cap winner, joined the Orange Army in 2014. He went on to become the franchise's all-time highest wicket-taker. His propensity to swing the ball both ways and deliver under pressure helped SRH claim their maiden and only IPL title in 2016. In 2017, Kumar became the first-ever Indian to bag the Purple Cap twice in IPL history.

Journey

Kumar's overall journey in IPL

As mentioned, RCB bought Bhuvneshwar for ₹10.75 crore. It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar started his IPL journey with RCB but didn't feature for them. He also played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before getting picked by SRH. Bhuvneshwar is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, having picked 181 wickets across 176 games (ER: 7.56). For SRH, the pacer managed 157 scalps at 26.81.