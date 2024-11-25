Summarize Simplifying... In short Will Jacks, who made his IPL debut in 2024 with RCB, has been sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5.25 crore.

Despite a rocky start, Jacks proved his worth by scoring a match-winning maiden IPL century and taking two wickets in eight matches.

Despite a rocky start, Jacks proved his worth by scoring a match-winning maiden IPL century and taking two wickets in eight matches.

Initially signed by RCB for ₹3.20 crore in 2023, Jacks missed the entire season due to injury but has since amassed 4,847 T20 runs and 60 wickets, demonstrating his potential as a top-order batter and off-spinner.

Will Jacks made his IPL debut in 2024 (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL auction: Will Jacks sold to MI for ₹5.25 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:34 pm Nov 25, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Will Jacks has been sold to Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The franchise shelved ₹5.25 crore for the dasher. Jacks, a top-order batter from England, has been creating waves in the T20 circuit. With an aggressive batting style and handy off-spin bowling skills, Jacks has played in multiple franchise leagues. He made his IPL debut in 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Debut

Jacks's IPL debut and early performance

Jacks made his IPL debut on April 11, 2024, playing for RCB against Mumbai Indians. Although he only scored eight runs off six balls, he was able to claim a wicket in his two overs, conceding 24 runs. This was just the start of his IPL journey. Notably, he warmed the benches for the first few games.

Performance

Jacks's impressive run and maiden IPL century

In his debut season, Jacks scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 175.57 and took two wickets in eight matches. His performance was highlighted by a match-winning maiden IPL century. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 100 off just 41 balls against Gujarat Titans, including five fours and 10 sixes, showcasing his potential as a powerful top-order batter.

Details

IPL 2023: Jacks was signed by RCB for ₹3.20 crore

Owing to national commitments, Jacks left the RCB camp after the league match against Delhi Capitals. Notably, the Englishman was initially signed by RCB for ₹3.20 crore in 2023 but missed the entire season due to an injury. Coming to his T20 numbers, he owns 4,847 T20 runs at a strike rate of 157.62 (100s: 4, 50s: 32). The off-spinner has also scalped 60 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.38.

