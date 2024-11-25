Shahbaz Ahmed has emerged as a potent all-rounder

IPL 2025: LSG rope in Shahbaz Ahmed for ₹2.40 crore

By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Indian all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The Bengal all-rounder, who had a base price of ₹1 crore, finally cracked a deal worth ₹2.40 crore with the Super Giants. Notably, Shahbaz represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023 and was traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

Shahbaz made his IPL debut in 2020, where he played for the Royal Challengers. He had an incredible season earlier this year, scoring 215 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 130. The left-arm spinner also took seven wickets. Overall, Shahbaz has 21 wickets in 55 IPL matches at an economy of 9.35. He has also played some crucial cameos, accumulating 536 runs at 19.14.

