What's the story Gujarat Titans have roped in West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford for a sum of ₹2.6 crore. Rutherford was picked in the first acceleration round on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Monday. Notably, he had set his base price at ₹1.5 crore. GT and Mumbai Indians were interested in the player before the former availed his services.

Rutherford's T20 stats

In 153 matches, Rutherford owns 2,471 runs at 23.09. He has 12 fifties under his belt. Notably, 106 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 10 games. With the ball, Rutherford owns nine wickets in T20 cricket.