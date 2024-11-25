SRH's ₹8 crore recruit Harshal Patel claims career-best T20 figures
IPL 2024 season's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel, was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 mega auction. Harshal was a surprise exclusion from Punjab Kings, who released the player despite him taking the most scalps last season. SRH spent a whopping ₹8 crore on the player. On Monday, Harshal shone for Haryana in their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Monday.
Harshal floors Arunachal Pradesh with 5/12
Harshal was on the top of his game as he celebrated his mega deal in style. He claimed figures worth 5/12 from his four overs. Haryana scored 255/2 in their 20 overs. In response, minnows Arunachal folded for 80.
Career-best figures in T20s for Harshal
As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal's 5/12 is now his best figures in T20 cricket. He also claimed his 2nd fifer in T20s in addition to owning three four-fers. In 194 matches, Harshal has raced to 239 scalps at 23.03.