Summarize Simplifying... In short Harshal Patel, the ₹8 crore recruit of Sunrisers Hyderabad, showcased his cricketing prowess by claiming his career-best T20 figures.

In a match where Haryana scored 25 in 20 overs, Harshal's bowling figures stood at 2 from his four overs, marking his second five-wicket haul in T20s.

With 239 scalps in 194 matches, Harshal continues to impress in the T20 cricket arena. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harshal claimed his 2nd fifer in T20s

SRH's ₹8 crore recruit Harshal Patel claims career-best T20 figures

By Rajdeep Saha 06:19 pm Nov 25, 202406:19 pm

What's the story IPL 2024 season's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel, was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 mega auction. Harshal was a surprise exclusion from Punjab Kings, who released the player despite him taking the most scalps last season. SRH spent a whopping ₹8 crore on the player. On Monday, Harshal shone for Haryana in their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Monday.

Information

Harshal floors Arunachal Pradesh with 5/12

Harshal was on the top of his game as he celebrated his mega deal in style. He claimed figures worth 5/12 from his four overs. Haryana scored 255/2 in their 20 overs. In response, minnows Arunachal folded for 80.

Information

Career-best figures in T20s for Harshal

As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal's 5/12 is now his best figures in T20 cricket. He also claimed his 2nd fifer in T20s in addition to owning three four-fers. In 194 matches, Harshal has raced to 239 scalps at 23.03.