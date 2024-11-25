Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2025 IPL, CSK has signed Anshul Kamboj, a promising uncapped player from Haryana, for ₹3.4 crore.

Anshul Kamboj played for MI in IPL 2024

IPL 2025: CSK acquire uncapped Anshul Kamboj for ₹3.4 crore

What's the story Uncapped Indian all-rounder Anshul Kamboj will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kamboj, who recently took 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, was bought by the Yellow Army for ₹3.4 crore at the 2025 IPL auction. The right-arm seamer was part of Mumbai Indians's roster in the 2024 season.

Haryana's Anshul Kamboj scripted by picking all 10 wickets in an innings (10/49) during the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy match against Kerala in Rohtak. Kamboj became just the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all the wickets in an innings. He joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20, Bengal v Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985).

Kamboj played for MI in 2024

Kamboj's love for fast bowling started with his passion for tennis ball cricket. His talent was spotted when he played for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL season. He attributed his success to the inspiration he got from seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and their preparations before big matches.