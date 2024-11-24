Summarize Simplifying... In short Ishan Kishan, a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹11.25 crore.

Kishan, who debuted in 2016, has played 105 matches and scored 2,644 runs, with 2,325 of those runs scored for MI, making him the sixth-highest run-scorer for the franchise.

Despite a dip in form in the 2024 season, his impressive track record makes this a noteworthy transfer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kishan was released by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan sold to SRH for ₹11.25 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:04 pm Nov 24, 202408:04 pm

What's the story Ishan Kishan has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction Notably, his cricketing career has gone downhill since the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. He was left out of the BCCI central contract owing to his absence in domestic tournaments and was also dropped from the Indian team. Despite this, he has managed to fetch a notable amount.

Career overview

Kishan's IPL journey and stats

Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs. 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He performed consistently for them over the last three years. Coming to his IPL numbers, he has played 105 matches and scored 2,644 runs at an average of 28.43 with a strike rate of 136. The tally includes 16 fifties with a best score of 99. 2,325 of his runs have come in 89 games for MI at 29.80.

DYK

Sixth-most runs for MI

Kishan's tally of 2,325 runs for MI is the sixth-highest for any batter. He is only behind the likes of Rohit Sharma (5,731), Kieron Pollard (3,915), Suryakumar Yadav (3,033), Ambati Rayudu (2,635), and Sachin Tendulkar (2,599). No other batter has even 1,700 runs for the franchise. He managed just 320 runs in the 2024 season at a poor average of 22.85.

Information

Do you know?

Kishan made his IPL debut in 2016, months after leading India in the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He scored 319 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined. The southpaw made his MI debut in 2018.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post