IPL 2025: RCB acquire Englishmen Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bagged England cricket star, Liam Livingstone, for ₹8.75 crore in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Later on, RCB went big on England opener Phil Salt. Alongside KKR, the two went toe-to-toe before the former sealed the deal. RCB's purchase came after Punjab Kings (PBKS), Livingstone's former team since 2022, opted against using their Right to Match (RTM) card for him. Meanwhile, Salt was bought for ₹11.50 crore by RCB.

Livingstone started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2019, but it was with PBKS that he really came into his own. He displayed his phenomenal hitting prowess by scoring 437 runs at a stunning strike rate of 182.08. There's no denying that this performance was instrumental in catching RCB's eye during the auction.

Apart from his batting ability, Livingstone also offers a unique skill set. He can switch between wrist spin and finger spin in the same over, making him a valuable asset for any team. This versatility surely played a role in RCB's decision to buy him at such a high price in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Salt was a solid customer for champions Knight Riders in IPL 2024. In 12 matches, he scored a whopping 435 runs at 39.54. He hit 50 fours and 24 sixes. His strike rate was 182.

