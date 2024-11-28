Summarize Simplifying... In short Temba Bavuma scored his 22nd Test fifty and third against Sri Lanka, despite a previous low average against this team.

He scored 70 from 117 balls, contributing to his total of 3,172 runs from 60 matches.

This performance included nine fours and a six, demonstrating Bavuma's resilience and skill on the pitch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This was only the third fifty-plus score for Bavuma against Sri Lanka in 16 Test innings (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Temba Bavuma slams his 22nd Test fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:19 pm Nov 28, 202404:19 pm

What's the story South Africa Test skipper, Temba Bavuma, fought valiantly with a 70-run knock in the first encouner against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. Bavuma, who made a return from injury, was the lone half-centurion for his side, SA folded for a score of 191 in 49.4 overs. Notably, SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 after just 20.4 overs were possible yesterday dur to rain.

Knock

Bavuma rides his luck against the Lankans

Bavuma weathered the storm on Day 1 as the visitors ruled the show. There was nice carry, seam movement and bounce for the bowlers. Bavuma got two reprives on Day 1, being dropped once by Dimuth Karunaratne and then being caught off a no-ball off Lahiru Kumara. Resuming on 28, he got to a solid fifty. Asitha Fernando dismissed Bavuma in the 46th over.

Do you know?

Bavuma's 3rd fifty-plus score against SL in 16 Test innings

This was only the third fifty-plus score for Bavuma against Sri Lanka in 16 Test innings. As per Cricbuzz, his average of 17.33 against Sri Lanka before this Test was the lowest for him against an opposition.

Stats

Bavuma's key stats in Tests

Bavuma scored 70 from 117 balls. He smashed nine fours and a six. He has raced to 3,172 runs from 60 matches (102 innings) at an average of 35.64. In addition to two tons, he has slammed 22 fifties. Versus the Lankans, he owns 330 runs from 10 matches at 20.62. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 1,713 runs at home (50s: 11, 100s: 2).