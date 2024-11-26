Summarize Simplifying... In short Greg Chappell, former Indian cricket coach, lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting and credits India's cricketing infrastructure and planning for nurturing talents like him.

He also appreciates Rahul Dravid's role in emphasizing long-form cricket at the youth level.

However, Chappell criticizes Australia's youth cricket development approach, warning it could hinder young players' growth.

Jaiswal, despite a shaky start in Perth, scored 161 in his next match, taking his total to over 1,500 runs from 14 Tests.

Jaiswal scored a stunning 161 in the Perth Test

Greg Chappell lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'fearless' approach to batting

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach, Greg Chappell, has lauded youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for his fearless attitude and technical ability. Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Jaiswal's stunning 161-run knock against hosts Australia in Perth. The contribution played a key role in India's emphatic 295-run win over the hosts. "The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence," wrote Chappell.

Infrastructure impact

Chappell credits India's cricketing infrastructure for nurturing talents

Chappell praised India's strong cricketing infrastructure and planning, attributing it to the development of talents like Jaiswal. He compared it to Australia's youth cricket development, highlighting that India's extensive domestic structure and emphasis on long-form cricket at junior levels have created a pipeline of extremely talented players. "Jaiswal's journey encapsulates why India's planning and infrastructure give them a clear edge in world cricket," he said.

Dravid's influence

Chappell praises Rahul Dravid's role in shaping India's junior cricket

The former Indian coach also praised Rahul Dravid for his contribution to India's junior cricket programs. With Dravid at the helm, India have emphasized red-ball cricket, a move that has paid rich dividends. "India's system prioritizes long-form cricket at the youth level," Chappell observed, adding that it makes sure players are well-versed with the nuances of the game and often outshine their international peers.

Criticism

Chappell criticizes Australia's youth cricket development approach

Chappell slammed Cricket Australia for their existing development pathways, warning of long-term consequences. He opined that the few competitive opportunities offered to young Australian cricketers could restrict their growth. "The lack of competitive matches at a young age leaves Australian players less prepared for international needs," he warned, calling for drastic changes to avoid further setbacks in the sport.

Knock

An incredible knock in Perth

Jaiswal, who bagged a duck on Day 1 in Perth, made 161 off 297 balls in his next outing. The youngster boasts an incredible record as he has raced past 1,500 runs (now 1,568) from 14 Tests at 58.07. He now has four centuries and eight half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 214. This was his second away Test hundred. It must be noted that Jaiswal featured in his maiden Test in Australia.