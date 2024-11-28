Indian bowlers with 10-plus Test wickets at Adelaide Oval
India claimed a 1-0 win in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating Australia at the Perth Stadium. The visitors won by a mammoth 295 runs despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. The two sides will now square off in the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. Have a look at Indian bowlers with 10-plus Test wickets here.
Kapil Dev: 19 wickets
Although the surface at the Adelaide Oval aids batters, the legendary pacer Kapil Dev leads India's wickets tally here. Between 1981 and 1992, Dev took 19 wickets from just three Tests at an average of 23.10 on this ground. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Notably, Dev remains the only Indian to have taken multiple Test fifers at this venue.
R Ashwin: 16 wickets
India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin follows Dev, having taken 16 wickets from three Tests at a relatively higher average of 30.43 in Adelaide. Notably, Ashwin is the only Indian to have bowled over 1,000 balls on this ground (1,103). His best innings performance here came in the 2020 pink-ball Test (4/55), where India were bundled out for 36 in the second innings.
Ajit Agarkar: 13 wickets
In 2003, India claimed an incredible win against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. It was India's first Test win Down Under in two decades. India came from behind on the back of Rahul Dravid's meticulous double-century in the first innings. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar's 6/41 in the second put India in the driving seat. Overall, Agarkar has taken 13 wickets from two Tests in Adelaide.
Anil Kumble: 10 wickets
Anil Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, fared well Down Under in his illustrious career. The former leg-spinner is the only other Indian with 10-plus wickets at the Adelaide Oval in the format. In three Tests, he took 10 wickets with the best match haul of 6/212. His only innings fifer at this venue came in the iconic 2003 Test.