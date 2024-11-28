Summarize Simplifying... In short Kapil Dev leads India's wicket tally at Adelaide Oval with 19 wickets from three Tests, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin with 16 wickets from three Tests.

Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble also made their mark at the venue with 13 and 10 wickets respectively.

Notably, Dev is the only Indian to have taken multiple Test fifers at this venue, and Ashwin is the only Indian to have bowled over 1,000 balls on this ground. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

R Ashwin has the second-most Test wickets for India at the Adelaide Oval

Indian bowlers with 10-plus Test wickets at Adelaide Oval

By Parth Dhall 03:49 pm Nov 28, 202403:49 pm

What's the story India claimed a 1-0 win in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating Australia at the Perth Stadium. The visitors won by a mammoth 295 runs despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. The two sides will now square off in the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. Have a look at Indian bowlers with 10-plus Test wickets here.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev: 19 wickets

Although the surface at the Adelaide Oval aids batters, the legendary pacer Kapil Dev leads India's wickets tally here. Between 1981 and 1992, Dev took 19 wickets from just three Tests at an average of 23.10 on this ground. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Notably, Dev remains the only Indian to have taken multiple Test fifers at this venue.

Ashwin

R Ashwin: 16 wickets

India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin follows Dev, having taken 16 wickets from three Tests at a relatively higher average of 30.43 in Adelaide. Notably, Ashwin is the only Indian to have bowled over 1,000 balls on this ground (1,103). His best innings performance here came in the 2020 pink-ball Test (4/55), where India were bundled out for 36 in the second innings.

Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar: 13 wickets

In 2003, India claimed an incredible win against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. It was India's first Test win Down Under in two decades. India came from behind on the back of Rahul Dravid's meticulous double-century in the first innings. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar's 6/41 in the second put India in the driving seat. Overall, Agarkar has taken 13 wickets from two Tests in Adelaide.

Kumble

Anil Kumble: 10 wickets

Anil Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, fared well Down Under in his illustrious career. The former leg-spinner is the only other Indian with 10-plus wickets at the Adelaide Oval in the format. In three Tests, he took 10 wickets with the best match haul of 6/212. His only innings fifer at this venue came in the iconic 2003 Test.