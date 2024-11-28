Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL MVP race is heating up with Jackson leading the Ravens and topping the league in touchdowns and passing yards.

Ravens QB and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson still leads the 2024 MVP race, aiming for his third award (Image credit: X/@NFL345)

NFL: Presenting the top five MVP candidates through Week 12

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:48 pm Nov 28, 202403:48 pm

What's the story As the NFL season heats up, Week 12 reveals a competitive MVP race. Standouts include Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes, while Eagles RB Saquon Barkley keeps his spot with a historic game against the Rams. The award battle remains intense as these players showcase elite performances week after week. Dive into the rankings to see who's leading the charge for MVP honors!

#1

Lamar Jackson - QB, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson led the Ravens to a 30-23 win over the Chargers, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for another. With 27 touchdown passes and 3,053 passing yards, Jackson tops the league in both categories, putting him in a strong position for a third MVP award. The Ravens look to build on this performance heading into a pivotal Week 13 matchup against Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia.

#2

Josh Allen - QB, Bufallo Bills

The Bills (9-2) had a bye in Week 12 and are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this week. Meanwhile, quarterback Allen has been leading the charge for the Bills with 2,543 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a 98.2 passer rating. After a 30-21 win over Mahomes and the Chiefs, Buffalo aims to keep its strong performance going.

#3

Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions

Goff threw for 269 yards and led Detroit to a 24-6 victory over the Colts, extending their win streak to nine games. With two rushing touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and another from David Montgomery, the Lions secured their 10th win of the season. Goff ranks second in the NFL with a 72.9% completion rate and has 20 touchdowns, positioning himself as an MVP contender.

#4

Patrick Mahomes - QB, Kansas City Chiefs

In a dramatic finish, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, setting up a game-winning 31-yard kick by Spencer Schrader. With 1:46 left, Mahomes made a pivotal 33-yard run, securing the Chiefs' eighth one-score win of the season. Meanwhile, the victory has kept them at the top of the AFC and bolstered Mahomes' ongoing MVP campaign after Week 12.

#5

Saquon Barkley - RB, Philadelphia Eagles

In the Eagles' 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley rushed for 255 yards, including two 70+ yard touchdowns. QB Jalen Hurts threw for 179 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards and 223 carries, while tying for fourth with 10 touchdowns. Notably, his stellar performance continues to solidify his MVP candidacy this season.