Dallas Cowboys' quarterback, Dak Prescott, is expected to be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in a recent loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

This adds to the Cowboys' struggles this season, with a current record of 3-5.

Prescott, a nine-year veteran, has impressive career stats but his absence could further challenge the team's performance.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been sidelined for weeks, after he suffered a hamstring injury in game against the Falcons (Image credit: X/@dallascowboys)

NFL: Dak Prescott sidelined for weeks after hamstring injury

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:16 pm Nov 05, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is a key figure in their offense. Prescott recently suffered a hamstring injury during a game against the Atlanta Falcons, which has caused concern for both the team and its fans. His absence impacts the Cowboys' offense significantly. We detail his injury, the game, the Cowboys' 2024 season, and Prescott's NFL career stats.

Game recap

Falcons hand Cowboys their third straight loss this season

In a 27-21 victory over the Cowboys, Kirk Cousins led the Falcons with three touchdown passes, solidifying their lead in the NFC South. The Cowboys suffered a major setback as quarterback Prescott exited early with a hamstring injury. Despite a late touchdown drive by Cooper Rush, the Cowboys' rally fell short, marking their third straight loss and adding further challenges to their season.

Injury details

QB Prescott sidelined for weeks after hamstring injury

Cowboys' Prescott, who injured his hamstring in their loss to Atlanta, is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing an MRI. Prescott left in the fourth quarter and was initially optimistic about returning soon. However, if placed on injured reserve, he would miss at least four games, eligible to return by Week 15. Prescott had completed 18 passes for 133 yards before exiting.

2024 season

Prescott and Cowboys' 2024 season so far

The Cowboys are off to a season start, losing five of their eight games this season. They are currently placed third in the NFC East with a 3-5 record. Meanwhile, the nine-year veteran QB has amassed 1,978 yards from 185 passes including 11 TDs and eight interceptions. He also has accumulated 54 rushing yards and one rushing TD in eight games.

Career stats

QB's career numbers

Prescott's career regular-season stats include 2,781 completions, a 66.9% completion rate, 31,471 passing yards, 213 touchdowns, 82 interceptions, and a 98.2 passer rating. He also has 1,938 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, Prescott has 178 completions (64.5%), with 1,962 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 91.8 rating (seven games), averaging 280.3 yards per game.