Champions League: Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG face uncertainty

By Rajdeep Saha 03:45 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story The restructured UEFA Champions League is currently in its 36-team league phase, with only three matches remaining. The top eight teams from this phase will directly advance to the last 16 and avoid the two-legged knockout play-off round. However, some prominent clubs are struggling under this new format. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are vitually on the brink of failing to finish in top eight. They also have to pick pace to qualify for play-off.

Struggles

City, Real and PSG's performance in the league

Premier League winners Man City, defending champions Real Madrid, and French giants PSG are struggling in the new Champions League format. City are placed 17th after five matchweeks (W2 D2 L1) and have 8 points. Real and PSG are placed 24th and 25th respectively, having collected six and four points respectively. PSG have managed one win, one draw and three defeats. Real have claimed two wins and three defeats.

Knockout details

The knockout phase and points required

The teams finishing ninth-16th will be seeded and take on a team ranked 17th-24th, with the benefit of playing the second leg at home. Clubs ranked 25th or lower are eliminated completely with no route to the UEFA Europa League. As per Opta's pre-tournament simulations, a team requires around 16 points for a top-eight finish and at least 10 points to qualify in the top 24.

Information

The three teams' performance in matchweek 5

Man City were cruising 3-0 against Dutch side Feyenoord before they were held 3-3. PSG suffered a defeat against Bayern Munich, who won 1-0. This was Bayern's 7th successive win and clean sheet in all competitions. Real suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

Games

A look at the upcoming matches of the three sides

Matchweek 6 sees PSG travel to face Red Bull Salzburg on December 10. Real face an away test against their UEFA Super Cup opponents Atalanta. City face Juventus in Turin on December 11. Matchweek 7 will see PSG take on Man City at home on January 22. Real host Salzburg on the same night. The final week of the league stage sees City take on Club Burgge on January 29. Real face Brest and PSG travel to face Stuttgart.

Scenario

Can these three sides make it to the two-legged playoff?

Direct qualification to the round of 16 is almost over for these sides. Even if PSG win their remaining games, they will reach 13 points. Similarly, Real too would finish with 15 points. City have an outside chance but away games against Juventus and PSG are must-wins alongside Club Brugge at home. City could make it between ninth and 16th to be seeded for the play-off ties. Real could finish between 17-24 and be unseeded. PSG could get eliminated altogether.

Information

Key stats to highlight the struggles

Real have scored nine goals so far besides letting in nine. Real have conceded five goals in their last two ties. PSG are struggling to score goals, having managed just three. However, they have let in six. City have conceded 7 goals so far - all of them coming in their last 2 games.