Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag have made significant contributions at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket.

Kohli, with 509 runs, holds the fourth-most runs by a visiting batter at this venue, while Dravid and Sehwag have scored over 400 and 300 runs respectively.

Their performances have been instrumental in India's success at this ground. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Virat Kohli has three Test tons at the Adelaide Oval

Indian batters with 350-plus Test runs at Adelaide Oval

By Parth Dhall 03:32 pm Nov 28, 202403:32 pm

What's the story India claimed a 1-0 win in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating Australia at the Perth Stadium. The visitors won by a mammoth 295 runs despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. The two sides will now square off in the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. Have a look at Indian batters with 350-plus Test runs here.

Kohli

Virat Kohli: 509 runs

Indian batter Virat Kohli has an incredible record at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket. It was at this venue that Kohli gained redemption with twin centuries after his disastrous England tour in 2014. Kohli has racked up 509 runs from just four Tests on this ground at an astronomical average of 63.62. His tally includes three tons and a fifty.

Information

Fourth-most Test runs by a visiting batter in Adelaide

Kohli also has the fourth-most runs by a visiting batter at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket. He is only behind Brian Lara (610), the former West Indies captain, England's Jack Hobbs (601), and WI's Sir Vivian Richards (552).

Dravid

Rahul Dravid: 401 runs

In 2003, Rahul Dravid starred in India's record-breaking against Australia win at the Adelaide Oval. Dravid's 233 and 72* helped India win a Test Down Under after 22 years. Overall, Dravid remains the only other Indian to have slammed over 400 Test runs on this ground. He owns 401 runs from four Tests at a remarkable average of 66.83.

Sehwag

Virender Sehwag: 388 runs

In 2008, the dashing Virender Sehwag shut the critics with a terrific century against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. His pacy 151 powered India in the second innings, but the match ended in a draw. Sehwag overall racked up 388 runs from three Tests at an average of 64.66 at this venue. His tally includes two half-centuries as well.