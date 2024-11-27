Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's recent performance has been disappointing, with a six-match winless streak across various competitions, including a shocking 3-3 draw against Feyenoord.

During this period, they've conceded 17 goals while scoring only 7.

Manchester City wasted a three-goal lead to be held 3-3 by Dutch side Feyenoord (Image Source: X/@Feyenoord)

Feyenoord complete incredible comeback against Manchester City in 3-3 draw

By Rajdeep Saha 03:49 am Nov 27, 202403:49 am

What's the story Manchester City wasted a three-goal lead to be held 3-3 by Dutch side Feyenoord in matchweek 5 of the Champions League 2024-25 season at the Etihad. Erling Haaland handed City the lead in the 44th minute. IIkay Gundogan made it 2-0 (50') before Haaland added another (53'). However, Feyenoord were allowed to make a comeback as City imploded. Here's more.

Man City winless in six successive games

Since a 1-0 win over Southampton on October 26 in the Premier League, City went down 2-1 against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. Bournemouth beat City 2-1 in the Premier League before Sporting Lisbon thrashed them 4-1 in the Champions League thereafter. Brighton and Spurs inflicted more misery in the Premier League. And now Feyenoord drew 3-3 after being down and dusted.

17 goals conceded in these 6 games

Pep Guardiola's men have conceded 17 goals in these run of six winless matches across competitions (L5 D1). Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in each of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 7 goals.

Here are the match stats

City had 18 shots out of which nine were on target, Feyenoord had 5 shots on target from 10 attempts. City had 44 touches in the opposition box to their Dutch opponent's 12. City also owned 64% ball possession.

Unwanted records for City

City are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals as late as the 75th minute and then not being able to win. City are the third English side not to win a Champions League game with a 3-plus lead after Arsenal versus Anderlecht in 2014 (3-3) and Liverpool vs Sevilla in 2017 (3-3).

Haaland makes history in the Champions League

With his brace, former Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund player, Haaland, has raced to 46 Champions League goals. He also owns five assists. He has reached the total in fewer games than anyone else in the competition's history (44). In 116 matches for City in all competitons, he owns 107 goals. Notably, he has smashed 17 goals from 18 matches this season.

Feyenoord complete a turnaround

City were well in control but Anis Hadj Moussa took advantage of a mistake by defender Josko Gvardiol to score Feyenoord's first goal (75'). Substitute Santiago Gimenez made it 3-2 in the 82nd minute. A comeback was completed when David Hancko scored in the 89th minute as Pep Guardiola was left stunned with the defensive frailities that led to Feyenoord's goals.