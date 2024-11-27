Summarize Simplifying... In short Robert Lewandowski has become the third player in Champions League history to score over 100 goals, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Since joining Barcelona in 2022, he's netted 80 goals in 114 matches across all competitions, including 19 goals in the current 2024-25 season.

Lewandowski scored a 10-minute penalty versus Brest (Photo credit: X/@championsleague)

Robert Lewandowski races to 100 Champions League goals: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:57 am Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has become just the third player in UEFA Champions League/European Cup history to score 100 or more goals. He attained the mark in matchweek 5 of the Champions League 2024-25 season. Lewandowski scored a 10-minute penalty versus Brest at home as Barca went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Lewandowski has been in supreme form this season across competitions.

Lewandowski reaches 100 UCL goals

Lewandowski is the 3rd-highest scorer in Champions League (excluding qualifiers) after Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129). As mentioned, he is now the 3rd player in the competition's history to score 100-plus goals. He managed 17 goals for Dortmund before hammering 69 goals for Bayern. And now, he owns 14 goals for Barca in this competition.

80 goals for Barcelona in all competitions

In 114 matches for Barca, he has smashed 80 goals across competitions after joining the club in the summer of 2022. In 2024-25, Lewandowski has scored 19 goals from 16 games, including five times in the Champions League. Lewy owns 21 goals in the ongoing season (A2). He managed 26 goals and nine assists last season. In 2022-23, he managed 33 goals (A8).

