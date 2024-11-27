Robert Lewandowski races to 100 Champions League goals: Key stats
Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has become just the third player in UEFA Champions League/European Cup history to score 100 or more goals. He attained the mark in matchweek 5 of the Champions League 2024-25 season. Lewandowski scored a 10-minute penalty versus Brest at home as Barca went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Lewandowski has been in supreme form this season across competitions.
Lewandowski reaches 100 UCL goals
Lewandowski is the 3rd-highest scorer in Champions League (excluding qualifiers) after Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129). As mentioned, he is now the 3rd player in the competition's history to score 100-plus goals. He managed 17 goals for Dortmund before hammering 69 goals for Bayern. And now, he owns 14 goals for Barca in this competition.
80 goals for Barcelona in all competitions
In 114 matches for Barca, he has smashed 80 goals across competitions after joining the club in the summer of 2022. In 2024-25, Lewandowski has scored 19 goals from 16 games, including five times in the Champions League. Lewy owns 21 goals in the ongoing season (A2). He managed 26 goals and nine assists last season. In 2022-23, he managed 33 goals (A8).