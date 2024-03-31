Next Article

Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick this season (Photo credit: X/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo hammers his 64th career hat-trick: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:52 am Mar 31, 202404:52 am

What's the story Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational second-half hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr ran 5-1 winners over Al-Tai on matchday 25 of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. They remain 12 points adrift of league leaders Al-Hilal. Otavio handed Al-Nassr an early lead before Virgil Misidjan equalized for Al-Tai. Sadio Mane assisted Abdulrahman Ghareeb for Al-Nassr's second before Ronaldo scored his hat-trick.

Ha-trick

A hat-trick for Ronaldo

Mane was the provider for Ronaldo's first goal in the 64th minute. Mane's pull back saw Ronaldo score with a low shot. Three minutes later, Ronaldo added his second and Al-Nassr's fourth after Al-Tai failed to clear the danger. Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhim assisted Ronaldo for his third goal. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace headed home at the far post.

Goals

26 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season

In 23 Saudi Pro League matches this season, Ronaldo has raced to 26 goals. He is the highest scorer this season. Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League this season, equaling Al-Hilal's Malcom. Before tonight's feat, Ronaldo's hat-trick came against Al-Fateh in a 5-0 win. Ronaldo has 39 goals for Al-Nassr in all competitions this season.

Information

53 goals for Ronaldo in Al-Nassr colors

In 59 career matches for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo owns 53 goals for the club in all competitions (A13). He scored 14 goals in 19 matches last season since leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo has 40 league goals in 39 matches for Al-Nassr.

Information

64 career hat-tricks for Ronaldo

Ronaldo has raced to 64 career hat-tricks in senior professional football for club and country. He has 54 club career hat-tricks and a further 10 for Portugal. Ronaldo, who is 39 years old, scored his 34th hat-trick since turning 30.

League goals

Ronaldo has managed 538 career league goals

Ronaldo scored three goals for Sporting in the Primeira League in 25 appearances. His two spells for Manchester United saw him net 103 Premier League goals, including 19 in the second stint. He netted 311 La Liga goals for Real Madrid in 292 appearances. He scored another 81 goals in 98 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He now has 40 goals for Al-Nassr.

Overall

754 career club goals and 128 for Portugal

Ronaldo has raced to 754 career club goals in total. He netted five goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus, besides another 53 for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, who is the top scorer in men's international football, has managed 128 goals for Portugal in 206 appearances.