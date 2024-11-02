The Cherries defeated Man City (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Bournemouth end Manchester City's 32-game unbeaten run in Premier League

By Rajdeep Saha 10:57 pm Nov 02, 202410:57 pm

What's the story Bournemouth stunned Manchester City 2-1 in matchweek 10 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Saturday. The Cherries went ahead when Antoine Semenyo scored to find the bottom corner. In the 64th minute, Evanilson scored Bournemouth's second goal. Josko Gvardiol handed City a life line in the 82nd minute. Erling Haaland went close in stoppage time but couldn't score as Bournemouth won.

Run

Man City suffer a defeat after 32 Premier League games

Man City were unbeaten in 28 Premier League matches so far in 2024 before this defeat. They were also unbeaten in 32 Premier League games. This was also City's 2nd successive defeat in all competitions. Pep Guardiola's side are second in the table with 23 points (W7 D2 L1). On the other hand, the Cherries are 8th with 15 points (W4 D3 L3).

Match

A 2-1 win for the Cherries

Ederson was forced into a double save after just two minutes as he denied Semenyo and Justin Kluivert. The Cherries continued to press high and scored in the ninth minute when Milos Kerkez's cut-back from the byeline was turned in by Semenyo. In the 2nd half, Evanlison was denied by Ederson before he scored with his next chance. Gvardiol scored thereafter for City.

Information

Bournemouth make history

As per Opta, this was Bournemouth's first win over Man City in all competitions. They drew 2 and lost 19 before this victory. It's also their first win over the reigning Premier League champions since defeating Chelsea in January 2018.

Information

Here are the match stats

Bournemouth had six shots on target from 12 attempts. City managed 19 attempts with four shots on target. Guardiola's side owned 65% possession and had a 90% pass accuracy.