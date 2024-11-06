Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's top wide receivers through Week 9 are led by the Vikings' star, who's racked up 783 yards from 48 catches.

Bengals' Chase follows closely with 717 yards from 55 catches, while the Jets' Wilson, Cowboys' Lamb, and Ravens' Flowers round out the top five with 663, 660, and 654 yards respectively.

These athletes have shown exceptional performance, with impressive stats in both regular and postseason games.

Justin Jefferson currently leads the WRs with most receiving yards through Week 9 this season (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

NFL: Ranking the best wide receivers through Week 9

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:25 pm Nov 06, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Here's a look at the NFL's top-performing wide receivers through Week 9 of the season. From record-breaking catches to game-changing plays, these elite players are showing why they're the best in the league right now. Check out our ranking to see who are leading the list and making the biggest impact on the field this season.

#1

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' WR tops the list with 783 yards from 48 receptions across eight games this season. Jefferson also boasts five TDs while averaging 97.9 yards per game. His longest catch this season is 97 yards long. Overall, he owns 6,682 yards from 440 receptions including 35 TDs across 68 games. In the postseason he has 47 yards from seven receptions (one game).

#2

Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Chase is second on the list with 717 yards in nine games. He also managed 55 catches of 70 targets and seven TDs. A 70-yard reception is his longest one this season. Overall, he boasts 323 catches, 4,434 yards, and 36 TDs across 54 regular-season games. In postseason play, he has amassed 588 yards from 45 receptions including three TDs (seven games).

#3

Garrett Wilson - New York Jets

Although the Jets are off to a slow start this season, their WR has amassed 663 yards from 60 receptions including five TDs. He averages 73.7 yards per game and has played nine games this season. Wilson's career stats include 238 receptions, and 2,808 yards including 12 TDs in 43 games. Wilson has yet to debut in the postseason. This season is his third.

#4

Cee Dee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Lamb has amassed 660 yards, from 53 catches including four TDs across eight games this season. His longest reception this season stands at 65 yards so far. Overall, he has amassed 5,805 yards from 448 receptions, and 652 targets. He also owns 36 TDs across 74 games. In four postseason games, he has 316 yards, and 24 receptions including one TD.

#5

Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens

Ravens WR has amassed 654 yards, from 46 receptions, including three TDs across nine games and this is his second season in the NFL. Overall, he has amassed 1,512 yards across 25 games from 123 receptions. He also owns eight TDs with the longest reception of 75 yards. In the postseason he owns 156 yards from nine receptions including one TD in two games.