Summarize Simplifying... In short After being released by the Dallas Cowboys due to a wrist injury and team differences, defensive end Jordan Phillips has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills.

In his nine-season NFL career, Phillips has played 122 games, recording impressive stats including 120 tackles, 62 assists, and 24 sacks.

Bills re-sign fan favourite DE Jordan Phillips for third stint to reinforce defensive line (Image credit: X/@BuffaloBills)

NFL: Bills bolster defensive line, sign fan favorite Jordan Phillips

What's the story Jordan Phillips is rejoining the Buffalo Bills to strengthen their defensive line. Known for his impactful play, he previously made significant contributions to Buffalo's defense and is expected to add depth and experience, especially with the team's current injury struggles. Additionally, DE Quinton Jefferson signed with the Bills after being released by the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, we decode the trade and Phillip's stats.

Return of the DEs, Phillips, and Jefferson re-sign with Buffalo

Phillips was released by the Dallas Cowboys over, what the DE said were 'differences' he had with the team for spending the past seven weeks on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Phillips re-signed with the Bills just a day after he was released. Meanwhile, as mentioned above, the other DE Bufallo have re-signed is nine-year player Jefferson, who the Browns released.

Bills and Phillip's 2024 season so far

After Phillips did not re-sign with the Bills last spring, he signed with the Cowboys for the 2024 season until he was injured after just two weeks. In 2024, Phillips played two games, managing just one assisted tackle. Meanwhile, the Bills are currently placed first in the AFC East with a 7-2 record. They will next face the Indianapolis Colts (4-5).

Defensive end's crunch career numbers

Over his nine-season NFL career, Phillips has played in 122 games, recording 120 tackles, 62 assists, and 24 sacks. Known for his ability to disrupt the offensive line, he has achieved 36 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles. Phillips has also contributed in the postseason, adding three tackles and two tackles for loss over three games, showcasing his defensive consistency.