Marco Jansen has made cricket history with his 7/13 performance against Sri Lanka, marking his career-best figures.

He now holds the second-best bowling figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Tests and the best by a pacer at Kingsmead, Durban.

These feats place him among the top performers in South African cricket, showcasing his impressive skill and potential.

South African pacer Marco Jansen rattled Sri Lanka on Day 2

Marco Jansen attains these feats with 7/13 versus SL (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 06:24 pm Nov 28, 202406:24 pm

What's the story South African pacer Marco Jansen rattled Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test between the two teams at Kingsmead in Durban. Jansen's 7/13 saw Sri Lanka get folded for just 42 runs. It's their lowest score in Tests. South Africa posted 191/10 in their first innings after resuming the day on 80/4. Jansen attained several feats and also surpassed 50 Test scalps.

Career-best Test figures for Jansen

Jansen claimed 7/13 in just 6.5 overs (1 maiden). The left-arm pacer has raced to 56 wickets in Test cricket from 14 matches at 20.17. This was his 2nd fifer in Tests. It's also his career-best figures.

Unique records made by Jansen

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen now owns the 2nd-best bowling figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Tests after Keshav Maharaj (9/129 - Colombo, 2018). Jansen has also posted the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa pacer at home. Godfrey Lawrence (8/53 vs NZ, 1961) and Sibley John Snooke (8/70 vs ENG, 1906) have better figures by pacers at home.

Best bowling fugures by a pacer in Durban

Jansen now owns the best bowling figures in an innings by a pacer at Kingsmead, Durban. He broke the record of George Bissett (7/29 vs ENG, 1928). Overall, he has the 2nd-best bowling figures here after spinner Hugh Joseph Tayfield.