Marco Jansen attains these feats with 7/13 versus SL (Tests)
South African pacer Marco Jansen rattled Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test between the two teams at Kingsmead in Durban. Jansen's 7/13 saw Sri Lanka get folded for just 42 runs. It's their lowest score in Tests. South Africa posted 191/10 in their first innings after resuming the day on 80/4. Jansen attained several feats and also surpassed 50 Test scalps.
Career-best Test figures for Jansen
Jansen claimed 7/13 in just 6.5 overs (1 maiden). The left-arm pacer has raced to 56 wickets in Test cricket from 14 matches at 20.17. This was his 2nd fifer in Tests. It's also his career-best figures.
Unique records made by Jansen
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen now owns the 2nd-best bowling figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Tests after Keshav Maharaj (9/129 - Colombo, 2018). Jansen has also posted the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa pacer at home. Godfrey Lawrence (8/53 vs NZ, 1961) and Sibley John Snooke (8/70 vs ENG, 1906) have better figures by pacers at home.
Best bowling fugures by a pacer in Durban
Jansen now owns the best bowling figures in an innings by a pacer at Kingsmead, Durban. He broke the record of George Bissett (7/29 vs ENG, 1928). Overall, he has the 2nd-best bowling figures here after spinner Hugh Joseph Tayfield.