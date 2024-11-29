Summarize Simplifying... In short The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has introduced a new policy preventing its players from participating in two leagues simultaneously.

However, this rule doesn't apply to those involved in white-ball cricket, allowing them to play in leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Interestingly, the policy doesn't affect English players' involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most lucrative T20 leagues.

The move aims to safeguard the integrity and quality of ECB's own domestic competitions

England players won't feature in Pakistan Super League: Here's why

What's the story The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a new policy, banning its players from featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the domestic season. The rule also applies to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) and other international leagues which overlap with the English summer months. The move aims to safeguard the integrity and quality of ECB's own domestic competitions like the County Championship, Vitality Blast, and The Hundred.

Policy details

New policy restricts participation in concurrent leagues

The ECB's new policy also refrains its players from playing in two leagues at the same time. Earlier, players could join another tournament if their team was knocked out of the first one. However, this won't be allowed under the new guidelines. The policy exempts players who feature in white-ball cricket. They are allowed to play in leagues like PSL. But those with contracts including First-Class conracts won't be given the required NOC to play in these leagues.

Executive remarks

ECB CEO comments on new policy

"This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates," Richard Gould, ECB chief executive, said on the policy. "It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to earn and gain experience, while also protecting the integrity of cricket globally."

IPL exception

ECB's policy does not affect IPL participation

Notably, the new ECB policy doesn't impact English players' participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which takes place every year in April and May. This exception is significant as it enables England's cricketers to remain a part of one of the world's most lucrative T20 leagues. The decision comes at a time when T20 and T10 leagues are on the rise globally, with almost every major cricket-playing nation hosting its own league.