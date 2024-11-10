Summarize Simplifying... In short Phil Salt made cricket history by scoring his third T20I century against West Indies, leading England to a series lead.

Salt's unbeaten 103 off 54 balls took him past 1,000 T20I runs, with a total of 1,047 runs in 34 T20Is.

His impressive performance also ranks him third for most runs in this format against West Indies, behind Rohit Sharma and David Warner. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salt scored an explosive century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Phil Salt scripts history with third T20I hundred versus WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:15 am Nov 10, 202410:15 am

What's the story England's star batter Phil Salt has made history by becoming the first player to score three centuries against a single team in T20Is. He achieved the incredible milestone during the first T20I of the ongoing five-match series between England and West Indies. The match was held at Kensington Oval in Barbados, where Salt spearheaded England's batting line-up with a brilliant show.

Match-winning performance

Salt's century propels England to series lead

Opening the innings for the Jos Buttler-led side, Salt produced an outstanding performance by scoring 103 runs off just 54 deliveries. Salt added an unbroken 107-run stand with Jacob Bethell, who scored his maiden T20I fifty (58*). With his brilliant batting display, England chased down a target of 183 runs in just 16.5 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series against West Indies.

Salt

1,000 T20I runs for Salt

Salt made an unbeaten 103 off 54 balls as he smoked nine fours and six maximums. He also went past 1,000 T20I runs during his stay. In 34 T20Is, Salt now owns 1,047 runs at 38.77. The tally includes three tons and as many fifties. His strike rate reads a stunning 167.52. Five of his six 50-plus scores in the format have come against WI.

Previous achievements

A look at Salt's previous centuries against West Indies

Salt's maiden T20I century came against West Indies on December 16, 2023, in St George's. He scored an incredible 109 off just 56 balls. Just three days later, on December 19, 2023, Salt scored his second T20I century in Tarouba, scoring an astonishing 119 off just 57 balls. The two centuries paved the way for his record-breaking third against the same opposition.

Ranking achievement

Salt ranks 3rd in T20I runs against West Indies

With his third century in 10 T20Is against West Indies, Salt has also jumped to the No. 3 spot on the list of batters with most runs in this format against them. He has scored a total of 581 runs so far. This puts him behind India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner, who have scored 693 and 662 runs respectively, against the Caribbean side.