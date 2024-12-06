Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City clinched their eighth Premier League title, marking their fourth consecutive win and sixth under the leadership of Guardiola.

The team finished with 91 points after 38 matches, scoring 96 goals and conceding 34.

The decisive victory came against West Ham, with Phil Foden scoring twice and Rodri sealing the win.

Manchester City lifted their eighth Premier League title (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Year ender 2024: Revisiting Manchester City's fourth successive league title

By Rajdeep Saha 07:06 pm Dec 06, 202407:06 pm

What's the story On May 19, 2024, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City made Premier League history by becoming the first side to win four successive honors. Manchester City, who needed a win on the final matchday, beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad. Arsenal finished second despite winning against Everton. City, who won the a historic Treble in 2023, bagged the league title in 2024. Here's more.

Titles

8th Premier League title win for Man City

Manchester City lifted their eighth Premier League title and a sixth under Guardiola. City have won in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Overall, City own 10 English top-flight titles. They won the competition earlier in 1936-37 and 1967-68. City became the fourth side to win 10-plus English league honors after Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13).

Guardiola

15th major trophy for Guardiola with City

As mentioned, Guardiola won his 6th Premier League honor. He remains only behind Sir Alex Ferguson, who claimed 13 titles with Manchester United. Since joining the club in 2016, Guardiola has won in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Premier League title win in May was Guardiola's 15th major trophy with City.

Points

A look at the points table

After 38 matches, City finished with a haul of 91 points. They secured their 28th win (D7 L3). City scored 96 goals and conceded 34 to finish with a goal difference of +62. Arsenal managed 89 points from 38 matches (W28 D6 L4). The Gunners scored 91 goals (second-most) and conceded the fewest (26). Liverpool (82 points) finished third ahead of Aston Villa (58).

MCI vs WHU

Man City beat West Ham to win title

Phil Foden handed City a dream start by scoring twice in the second and 18th minute respectively. His first was a curler from outside the box from Bernardo Silva's assist. His second goal was a cheeky placement from near the penalty spot from Jeremy Doku's pass. Mohammed Kudus' goal from a bycycle kick handed West Ham hope. However, Rodri settled matters from Silva's assist.