India were bundled out for 180 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Adelaide Test: Pujara feels India fell short by 70-80 runs

06:49 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted India's batting was below-par on the first day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The former Team India batter felt that the team fell short by 70-80 runs. Notably, India scored just 180 runs in total. After a decent start with a 69-run partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for the 2nd wicket, India suffered a massive collapse to be bowled out. Here's more,.

Pujara praises Australian bowlers' performance

Pujara praised the Australian bowlers for their brilliant show, saying they were better than their Indian counterparts. "I think we could have batted a lot better. It was a pitch where we should have got 250 to 275. So we are 70-80 runs behind," he said to the broadcasters on Friday. He added, "Credit goes to the Aussie bowlers because the way they bowled."

Pujara analyzes Australia's bowling strategy

Pujara gave an elaborate analysis of how Australia's successful bowling plan worked. He said they made good use of back-of-the-length deliveries and maintained a line just over the fourth stump. This got them the wickets of key players like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, which played a major role in India's batting collapse. Despite that, Pujara was confident India could bounce back from tough situations looking at their past.

Pujara on what was the ideal line at Adelaide Oval

Pujara felt the line just over the 4th stump was ideal on this surface. "They went to back of length. They started bowling betweem 6 to 8 meters and that's where we lost a couple of wickets in the middle order. KL Rahul and Virat, both of them got out two back of the length deliveries. And the line was still just over 4th stump, which was an ideal line on this pitch," he stated.