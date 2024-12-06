Summarize Simplifying... In short JP Duminy has stepped down as South Africa's white-ball batting coach, prompting Cricket South Africa (CSA) to search for his replacement.

Duminy, who had to leave the team's camp for personal reasons, was also the head coach of the International League T20 side Sharjah Warriorz.

JP Duminy was appointed in March 2023

JP Duminy resigns as South Africa's white-ball batting coach

What's the story Former international cricketer JP Duminy has stepped down as South Africa's white-ball batting coach for personal reasons. Duminy was appointed in March 2023, during Rob Walter's time, as Cricket South Africa (CSA) was moving toward a new coaching team after the Mark Boucher era. Duminy had previously been head coach of SA20 team Paarl Royals and domestic side Boland.

Coaching career

Duminy's coaching journey and future plans

Duminy was a part of the white-ball team's journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final. However, he had to leave the camp ahead of this year's ICC T20 World Cup in USA and Caribbean for personal reasons. It remains to be seen if he will continue his coaching career anytime soon. In September, Duminy was appointed as head coach of International League T20 (ILT20) side Sharjah Warriorz.

Replacement hunt

CSA's search for Duminy's replacement

Following Duminy's departure, CSA will start looking for a new white-ball batting coach. However, it remains to be seen if they can find a suitable candidate in time for the upcoming series against Pakistan. The series starts with three T20Is, followed by three ODIs as part of ICC Champions Trophy preparation. If a full-time candidate isn't found, CSA might look at their batting lead Imraan Khan as an interim solution.