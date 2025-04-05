IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) maintained their phenomenal run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hat-trick of wins.
The side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their fortress, Chepauk, defending a target of 184 runs.
KL Rahul was instrumental in the win, scoring a brilliant 77.
Meanwhile, the DC bowlers were also spot on in the game as CSK were restricted to 158/5.
Here's how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Rahul's contribution was massive as he scored 77 runs off just 51 balls.
He was well supported by the likes of Abishek Porel (33) and Tristan Stubbs (24*).
CSK never got going in response as DC bowlers struck regularly.
They lost half of their side by the 11th over as Vijay Shankar (69* from 54 balls) was the only top-six batter to breach the 20-run mark.
MS Dhoni (30* off 26 balls) also played a sluggish knock.
CSK
Another poor outing for Shivam Dube
The Super Kings were reeling at 41/3 when Shivam Dube, CSK's 'Impact Player', arrived to bat.
The southpaw started positively, smoking a boundary off the first ball. However, he was later contained by spinners.
Though Dube smashed leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam for the maiden six of the innings in the 10th over, he was dismissed the very next ball.
Dube walked back for a 15-ball 18. 18, 19, and 9 were his previous scores this season.
DC
Vital spell from Mukesh Kumar
DC's 'Impact Player' Mukesh Kumar shared the new ball with Mitchell Starc.
The pacer was right on the money as Rachin Ravindra fell to him in the second over.
Notably, Mukesh conceded only eight runs from his two overs bowled in the powerplay.
Though his two overs toward the end went for runs, his spell (1/36 from 4 overs) was vital to DC's third successive win.