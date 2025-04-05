What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) maintained their phenomenal run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hat-trick of wins.

The side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their fortress, Chepauk, defending a target of 184 runs.

KL Rahul was instrumental in the win, scoring a brilliant 77.

Meanwhile, the DC bowlers were also spot on in the game as CSK were restricted to 158/5.

Here's how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.