Venkatesh Iyer downplays IPL 2025 price tag after KKR's win
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders's vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has responded to the criticism over his exorbitant price tag in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 30-year-old cricketer was bought back by KKR for ₹23.75 crore in last year's auction.
Despite a paltry start this season with scores of mere 6 and 3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively, Iyer silenced critics with a blistering 60 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.
Match performance
Iyer leads KKR to a 200-run total
Iyer's explosive innings, which included seven fours and three sixes, was instrumental in KKR reaching a total of 200/6 at Eden Gardens.
At the post-match press conference, he spoke about the constant chatter around his price tag.
"You tell me if the pressure has been released (smiles). I have been saying this constantly that when IPL starts, price tag does not matter," said Iyer.
Player's perspective
Iyer emphasizes impact over money in IPL
Iyer stressed that money doesn't define how much a player contributes to their team.
"We have a young player like Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the team who is playing so well. Money does not define how you play for your team," he said.
The KKR vice-captain also highlighted the need to make an impact on the game instead of just thinking about yourself or your money in the league.
Team strategy
Iyer reveals team's strategy for successful innings
Iyer also gave an insight into KKR's strategy in their last match.
He said aggression should be accompanied by understanding the situation of the game.
"If we are 50/6 and I still go and tonk everything, that's positive but that's not correct," he said, stressing on the need for smart cricket.
The team showed it by stabilizing their innings after losing quick wickets and then attacking in the last overs of their innings.
Career
Emphatic win for KKR
Chasing 201, SRH bit the dust, losing wickets at regular intervals. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy impressed with three-wicket hauls apiece as SRH were folded for 120.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer's latest knock took him to a tally of 1,395 runs from 55 IPL matches (52 innings) at 31. This was his 12th fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate reads 137.84.