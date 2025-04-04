What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders's vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has responded to the criticism over his exorbitant price tag in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old cricketer was bought back by KKR for ₹23.75 crore in last year's auction.

Despite a paltry start this season with scores of mere 6 and 3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively, Iyer silenced critics with a blistering 60 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.