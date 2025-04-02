Australian legend Glenn McGrath conducts training session for Saurashtra pacers
What's the story
Australian cricket legend, Glenn McGrath, recently held a two-day training camp for Saurashtra bowlers in Rajkot.
The former fast bowler, who is currently associated with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, mentored as many as 25 young pacers from Saurashtra.
Jaydev Shah, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president, thanked McGrath for his visit and commitment toward these budding cricketers.
Here are further details.
Skill development
Training sessions aimed at enhancing skills
McGrath's training sessions, on March 24 and 25 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, were aimed at familiarizing the bowlers with modern and world-class techniques.
"It was kind of him to visit Rajkot. He spent two days with our bowlers and coaches, and I sincerely thank him for taking the time," Shah told Cricbuzz.
The camp saw participation from Under-19, Under-23 and Ranji Trophy players.
Comprehensive training
Coaches, physios and trainers also participated
Apart from the bowlers, coaches, physios and trainers from the state also attended McGrath's training camp.
This holistic approach made sure that various elements of pace bowling were touched upon in the two-day camp.
The event not only gave young bowlers valuable insights but also provided their support staff with modern techniques to improve their training methods.
Legacy
The legendary Glenn McGrath
A three-time World Cup winner, McGrath was the flag-bearer of Australia's bowling attack that dominated world cricket for close to a decade.
His impeccable line and length jeopardized the greatest batters across formats.
In a career spanning over 13 years, McGrath picked up 563 Test wickets at an amazing average of 21.64.
He still has most wickets in World Cup history. In 39 games, he claimed 71 wickets, three more than his closest rival Muthiah Muralidaran (68).