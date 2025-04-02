What's the story

Australian cricket legend, Glenn McGrath, recently held a two-day training camp for Saurashtra bowlers in Rajkot.

The former fast bowler, who is currently associated with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, mentored as many as 25 young pacers from Saurashtra.

Jaydev Shah, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president, thanked McGrath for his visit and commitment toward these budding cricketers.

