Kraigg Brathwaite resigns as WI Test captain: Details here
What's the story
Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as the Test captain of the West Indies cricket team. His resignation comes just ahead of a crucial home season, paving the way for a smooth transition.
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Shai Hope will now lead the T20I team in addition to his current role as ODI captain.
This was done to ensure stability and direction in West Indies cricket across all formats.
Captaincy legacy
Brathwaite's tenure and achievements as Test captain
Brathwaite has been at the helm since March 2021, guiding the team to a few historic victories.
Under his leadership, the West Indies achieved their first Test win in Australia after 27 years (Brisbane 2024), a series-leveling victory in Pakistan (first in 34 years), a home series win against England (2022), and a series victory over Bangladesh (2021).
CWI expressed deep gratitude for his service during this period. Meanwhile, a new Test captain will be announced in the coming weeks.
Stats
How Brathwaite fared as Test skipper
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brathwaite led WI 39 times in whites, recording 10 wins, 22 defeats, and 7 draws.
He scored 2,348 runs in this period at 31.72, including four tons.
Having played 98 Test matches so far, Brathwaite has smashed 5,935 runs at 33.15. He has registered 31 fifties in addition to 12 tons.
Leadership transition
Shai Hope's new role and Rovman Powell's contributions
Shai Hope succeeds Rovman Powell as T20I captain, who has been at the helm since May 2023.
Under his captaincy, Powell led the team to home series wins against India, England, and South Africa.
He also took them to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and improved their ranking from ninth to fifth in ICC T20I rankings.
CWI thanked him for his leadership and contributions during this period.
Support for leadership change
Endorsements for Hope's appointment as T20I captain
Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket, lauded Brathwaite's leadership and recognized Powell's professionalism.
He said Powell "ought to feel dignified by his contributions."
Daren Sammy, the Head Coach backed Hope's appointment as T20I captain. He emphasized Hope's success in ODIs and his "analytical precision" and "calm and composed demeanor," and added these qualities will come in handy in his new role.