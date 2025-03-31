IPL: How has Nicholas Pooran fared at Ekana Stadium?
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants have been riding on Nicholas Pooran's blistering knocks in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Pooran, whose powerful hitting has made headlines, already owns a staggering 13 sixes in two games.
He is expected to replicate his run in LSG's first home game this season, against Punjab Kings.
Here are his stats at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Stats
Pooran's stats at this venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has racked up 217 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.11 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He has returned unbeaten five times in 14 innings.
Pooran's strike-rate at this stadium (127.64) is lower than his IPL career's (167.01).
He has hammered as many as 12 fours and 13 sixes at this venue.
Information
Pooran has been striking at over 250
As mentioned, Pooran has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. He has racked up 145 runs across two innings at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 258.92. The Caribbean dasher has hammered 75(30) and 70(26) in LSG's two encounters so far.
Match
Pooran's approach in upcoming clash
Pooran has played both his matches at flat decks so far (Vizag and Hyderbad). The Ekana Stadium is known to favor bowlers, especially spinners.
The black soil surface restricts run-scoring as the ball grips, while the red soil surface gives decent bounce, but is relatively easier to score runs on.
Therefore, Pooran might have to vary his approach in LSG's first home game.
Information
Over 1,900 runs in IPL
Pooran has been one of the cleanest strikers in recent times. He struck the third-most maximums (36) in IPL 2024. Overall, the left-handed batter has amassed 1914 runs from 78 IPL games at a strike-rate of 167.01.