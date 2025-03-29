What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has proposed that MS Dhoni could greatly improve Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) performance if he returns to captaincy in IPL 2025.

Manjrekar feels the World Cup-winning captain isn't being utilized to the fullest by the five-time champions.

This comes after CSK were criticized for sending Dhoni at No. 9 in their failed 197-run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk on Friday, March 28.

