Sanjay Manjrekar advocates for MS Dhoni's return as CSK captain
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has proposed that MS Dhoni could greatly improve Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) performance if he returns to captaincy in IPL 2025.
Manjrekar feels the World Cup-winning captain isn't being utilized to the fullest by the five-time champions.
This comes after CSK were criticized for sending Dhoni at No. 9 in their failed 197-run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk on Friday, March 28.
Here's more.
Batting order
Controversial batting order decision sparks criticism
During match number 8 between CSK against RCB, the home team's decision to send R Ashwin instead of Dhoni at a crucial juncture of their innings was criticized.
With the team reeling at 80 for six in the 13th over, Ashwin was sent, who was dismissed for an eight-ball 11.
By the time Dhoni walked out, CSK's hopes of winning had reduced considerably.
Though he scored an unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls, his efforts weren't enough.
Under-utilization
Manjrekar believes Dhoni is under-utilized by CSK
Speaking about the same, Manjrekar stated on JioStar, "I will look at the larger picture. If you look at this year and even last year, Dhoni is playing more as a brand than as a player."
He added when the playing XI is picked, an extra batter isn't selected because MS is there.
"MS Dhoni is a bonus for them. He has a different role," he added.
Captaincy call
Manjrekar advocates for Dhoni's return as captain
Manjrekar feels if Dhoni is playing and batting so late, he should be the captain.
He hailed Dhoni's performance as a wicketkeeper but said he would do more as a captain.
"Right now, he is being under-utilized," Manjrekar said, stressing on the need to utilize Dhoni's skills better in the team.
Leadership change
Dhoni's captaincy tenure and CSK's performance
Dhoni stepped down as captain after leading CSK to the IPL 2023 title, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.
However, CSK narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last year, losing out on Net Run Rate to RCB.
Despite his late-order batting in IPL 2024 being effective with a strike rate of over 200, Dhoni refrained from stepping up earlier when needed against RCB.
Stats
Dhoni's IPL numbers at a glance
The veteran wicket-keeper batter just became CSK's leading run-scorer in the IPL after his knock against RCB.
He now owns 5,273 runs at 39.35 across 266 matches. He also owns a strike rate of 137.68 alongside 24 half-centuries.
His highest IPL score is 84*. Meanwhile, in 2024, he finished with 161 runs across 14 matches at 53.67.