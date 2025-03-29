What's the story

Riyan Parag, who once played the role of a finisher for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been promoted to bat at No. 3 this season.

The decision comes after his stellar run at No. 4 in IPL 2024, where he became RR's leading run-scorer and played a crucial role in their playoff run.

However, this season the decision has not yielded great results in the two matches he has played.

Here's more.