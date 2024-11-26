IPL auction: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father responds to age fraud allegations
In a historic moment, 13-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar became the youngest player ever to be sold in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The bidding war was held on Monday, November 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After a fierce contest with Delhi Capitals (DC), Suryavanshi was bagged by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹1.10 crore.
Suryavanshi's father dismisses age fraud allegations
In the wake of the record-breaking auction, rumors of age fraud started floating. However, Suryavanshi's father, Sanjiv, quickly rubbished the allegations. He told PTI, "When he was 8 and a half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone." Sanjiv further challenged skeptics saying his son could go through another age test if required.
Suryavanshi's remarkable cricket journey
Suryavanshi, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, has already achieved a lot in his cricketing career. In October 2024, he hit the fastest century by an Indian in Under-19 Tests against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He achieved the milestone in just 58 balls in his debut red-ball match for India's U-19 team. Earlier that year, he became the fourth-youngest Indian to debut in a recorded First-Class match at the age of 12 years and 284 days.
Suryavanshi's father recounts their journey and sacrifices
Sanjiv proudly called his son the 'son of Bihar,' reminiscing about the days of struggle when Suryavanshi was just starting out in cricket. He said, "At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then bring him back." Despite financial constraints, Sanjiv stood by his son's love for cricket.
Suryavanshi to train under Rahul Dravid at RR
Suryavanshi will now get the chance to train under Rahul Dravid, who has returned as head coach for Rajasthan Royals. He will also share the dressing room with renowned cricketers like Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Jofra Archer. This development marks a significant milestone in his cricketing journey.