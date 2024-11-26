Summarize Simplifying... In short Gautam Gambhir is set to return home after the Perth Test win, with the reason for his sudden departure yet to be revealed.

In his absence, the Indian cricket team, now rejoined by skipper Rohit Sharma, will continue their tour in Canberra under the guidance of assistant coaches and Sharma.

Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his son, is back in action and ready for the upcoming Adelaide match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gautam Gambhir has left for personal reasons (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir to return home after Perth Test win: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, will be reportedly returning home for personal reasons. This shocking news comes just after India's historic win against Australia in Perth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been notified about Gambhir's travel back home. It is not known when he will rejoin the team, but he is expected to return before the second Test in Adelaide.

BCCI approves Gambhir's travel plans

According to The Indian Express, Gambhir spoke to the BCCI about his travel plans and the board gave a nod to his request. "Gambhir has informed us that he will be traveling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test," a source was quoted by the paper. The exact reason behind this sudden exit is still unknown.

Team India to continue without Gambhir

The Indian team is set to fly to Canberra for a two-day pink-ball tour game. However, Gambhir won't be traveling with the squad for this practice match. In his absence, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan 10 Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and fielding coach T Dilip will supervise training sessions in consultation with captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma rejoins team after missing 1st Test

As Gambhir leaves, the Indian team welcomes back skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in Perth as he welcomed his baby boy. Sharma was spotted with Gambhir in the Indian dressing room on Day 4 of the series opener against Australia. He also trained with a pink ball ahead of the Adelaide match.