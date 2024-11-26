Summarize Simplifying... In short Jacob Bethell, a 21-year-old cricketer from Barbados, is set to make his Test debut for England in the upcoming match against New Zealand.

Despite not having scored a century yet, Bethell's impressive performance in shorter formats has earned him a spot in the team.

With regular wicketkeeper Jamie Smith on paternity leave and his replacement Cox injured, Ollie Pope will step in as wicketkeeper, while the bowling unit sees a revamp in anticipation of a greentop at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bethell will bat at number three (Image source: X/@ICC)

England's Jacob Bethell to make Test debut against New Zealand

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:59 am Nov 26, 202409:59 am

What's the story Jacob Bethell is all set to make his Test debut for England in the upcoming series opener against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. This will be the first time he will be batting at number three in First-Class cricket. The team reshuffle was necessitated after wicket-keeper Jordan Cox was injured, forcing Ollie Pope to take over wicket-keeping duties and move down the order to bat at six.

Team announcement

Bethell's selection surprises as England confirms line-up

England confirmed their XI for the first of three Tests against New Zealand on Tuesday morning. The inclusion of Bethell was a major surprise in the line-up. The 21-year-old cricketer, who was born and raised in Barbados, has previously shown his prowess in shorter formats with his clean striking. He made his T20I and ODI debuts against Australia in September this year.

Performance and setback

Bethell's 1st-class cricket average and Cox's injury

Despite his brilliant show in shorter formats, Bethell is yet to score a century in any format. His First-Class average is 25.44. Cox was originally scheduled to debut on Thursday as a replacement for regular wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is on paternity leave. However, a thumb fracture in a net session on Sunday has ruled him out of the game.

Interim arrangement

Pope steps in as wicketkeeper until specialist replacement arrives

Pope, who has prior experience of keeping wickets in Test cricket, will take up the role until a specialist replacement is flown out from Britain. The rest of the batting order is unchanged from the line-up that faced Pakistan in Rawalpindi in late October. However, England has overhauled its bowling unit in expectation of a greentop at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Bowling strategy

England's bowling unit for Christchurch Test

Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse will spearhead a three-pronged seam attack in the next match. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will give captain Ben Stokes a slow-bowling option. England's XI for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.