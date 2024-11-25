Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 mega auction, several players became first-time crorepatis.

Notably, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad was bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹10 crore, while Indian batter Jitesh Sharma was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹11 crore.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever crorepati, joining Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore, and uncapped seamer Gurjapneet Singh secured a ₹2.20 crore deal with CSK.

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad bagged a ₹10 crore deal with CSK

IPL 2025 mega auction: A look at first-time crorepatis

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is done and dusted. All 10 franchises bolstered their squads with several high-profile players. Meanwhile, top talents were also up for grabs at a bargain. The mega auction that ran for two days saw quite a few first-time crorepatis, including Noor Ahmed and Jitesh Sharma. Have a look at few of them.

#1

CSK buy Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore

Afghanistan's young spin sensation, Noor Ahmad was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping ₹10 crore. Gujarat Titans exercised their Right To Match card at ₹5 crore, however, CSK upped the bid as GT pulled out. The left-arm wrist-spinner was first picked by GT for ₹30 lakh in the 2022 IPL auction. Ahmad's stocks have finally risen!

#2

Jitesh Sharma sold to RCB for staggering ₹11 crore

Indian batter Jitesh Sharma will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they bagged him for a staggering ₹11 crore. Notably, Jitesh had his base price at ₹1 crore. In 40 IPL matches, Jitesh owns 730 runs at 22.81. He has struck at 151.53. The Indian batter, who earlier represented Punjab Kings, had never gone past the ₹1 crore mark.

#3

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL's youngest-ever crorepati

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old Indian batter, has become the youngest to earn an IPL deal. Suryavanshi will be plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals, who shelled out ₹1.1 crore for him. In January 2024, the teenager created history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to play in a Ranji Trophy game for Bihar.

#4

Gurjapneet Singh cracks ₹2.20 crore deal with CSK

Uncapped Indian left-arm seamer Gurjapneet Singh has been acquired by CSK. Singh, who came in at ₹30 lakh, finally bagged a deal worth 2.20 crore with the Super Kings. As per ESPNcricinfo, the tall pacer has already worked with CSK as a net bowler. It is worth noting that Singh has played a solitary competitive T20 match as of now.